newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

Denver's self-storage market is booming

Posted by 
Margaret Jackson
Margaret Jackson
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pa6EL_0aCJBeHB00
Greenbox Self Storage's 113,000-square-foot facility in CentennialGreenbox Self Storage

As metro Denver’s apartment market surged in the past decade, the business of storing people’s belongings boomed along with it — so much so that Denver has added the eighth-largest volume of self-storage space in the nation, according toe the latest RENT Cafe self-storage report.

Denver has added nearly 6.5 million square feet of self storage to its inventory over the past decade, surpassing Austin, Texas, and Washington, D.C., according to the latest RENT Cafe self-storage report. The market has grown by 4% each year since 2010, expanding by 50 percent — a similar rate that’s been seen in the local apartment market.

“Denver has a couple of things going for it — one is land,” said Doug Ressler, manager of business intelligence for Yardi Matrix, which operates the apartment and self-storage search website RENT Cafe. “Land is a finite commodity. If you look at building in new York, it’s limited, but in Denver you don’t have that situation south or southwest of downtown.”

Denver is also among the top U.S. markets for apartment construction. The city ranked 10th nationally with more than 72,000 units added in the last decade. The relatively small size of the apartments being added to Denver’s housing stock is fueling the demand for self-storage.

“The average square footage for an apartment is about 830 square feet,” Ressler said. “People want bigger apartments right now, but it takes 36 months to build an apartment project with permitting and zoning. We don’t necessarily see the square footage and unit configuration changing too much.”

Over the last two years, 22 self-storage facilities totaling 1.6 million square feet have been added to Denver’s inventory. There currently are 15 more storage units planned and nine are under construction, according to Yardi Matrix.

Many apartment developers are choosing to provide storage lockers onsite or locate their projects near self-storage facilities because their tenants view them as amenities, Ressler said.

The most recent addition to Focus Property Group’s metro Denver Greenbox Storage portfolio was three years ago when the company built a 113,000-square-foot storage facility in Centennial, said Josh Fine, the company’s president. But the company has been looking for appropriate locations to develop more of its environmentally friendly storage facilities. Focus Property Group has developed four self-storage facilities throughout metro Denver totaling 311,000 square feet.

“Storage follows multifamily development,” Fine said. “There’s been so much additional multifamily that there are additional opportunities. We’ll cultivate partnerships with apartment developments because it’s helpful for the apartment leasing office to tell their tenants if they need more closet space, there’s a storage place down the street.”

Walter Brauer, vice president of CBRE who specializes in the self-storage industry, said that population growth is a big driver of the demand for storage facilities. Metro Denver’s population is 2.86 million people, a 1.24 percent increase from the 2.82 million living in the region in 2019, according to Macrotrends LLC.

Denver Ranked in the top 10 for most moved-to U.S. cities during the COVID-19 pandemic. For each person that left Denver, 1.34 people moved in, according to a Bloomberg study

While multifamily properties haves some influence over the development of self storage, the industry is reliant on residential properties in general.

“Historically, storage is used by about 11 percent of the population, and that’s been consistent for a lot time,” Brauer said. “If you had 1,000 apartments go in where you have a storage property, hopefully 100 of them will become your tenants. We have to always remember that self storage is reliant on discretionary income. You might have people without much discretionary income after they’ve paid for rent, utilities and food.”

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Margaret Jackson

Margaret Jackson

Denver, CO
61
Followers
11
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

I'm a Denver-based business writer with expertise in commercial and residential real estate as well as general business news.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
City
Austin, CO
Denver, CO
Business
City
Denver, CO
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Local
Colorado Business
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Markets#Housing Market#Market Growth#Rent Growth#Residential Construction#Residential Development#Greenbox Self Storage#Focus Property Group#Cbre#Macrotrends Llc#Denver Ranked#Bloomberg#Denver Greenbox Storage#Self Storage Space#Self Storage Facilities#Metro Denver#Residential Properties#Multifamily Properties#Inventory#Apartment Construction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Denver, COPosted by
Denver Post

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Denver as of Saturday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Denver: 1. 1200 Madison St (303) 388-3679; 2. 3770 Sheridan Boulevard (720) 855-8477; 3. 750 16th St Mall (303) 534-1182; 4. 1900 18th St (303) 534-1110; 5. 4005 E 8th Pl (303) 749-3969; 6. 7930 Northfield Blvd (303) 209-8721; 7. 7777 E Hampden Ave (303) 481-2822; 8. 1355 Krameria St (303) 388-1689; 9. 5125 W Florida Ave (303) 936-7403; 10. 3100 S Sheridan Blvd #2 (303) 937-4404; 11. 825 S Colorado Blvd (303) 722-5793; 12. 6470 E Hampden Ave (303) 758-0011; 13. 1155 E 9th Ave (303) 832-5298; 14. 890 S Monaco Pkwy (303) 333-1545; 15. 2727 W Evans Ave (303) 936-2377; 16. 2750 S Colorado Blvd (303) 512-0449; 17. 18605 E 48th Ave (303) 371-8985; 18. 1950 Chestnut Pl (303) 678-2443; 19. 10406 M.L.K. Jr Blvd (720) 531-6371; 20. 1260 S Parker Rd STE B 303-219-8801; 21. 1653 S Colorado Blvd 303-691-2962; 22. 2660 Federal Blvd 303-477-1470; 23. 6460 E Yale Ave UNIT F 303-691-8874; 24. 2150 S Downing St 303-722-1702; 25. 560 Corona St 303-777-6888; 26. 757 E 20th Ave 303-861-1212; 27. 3800 W 44th Ave 303-458-8438; 28. 6220 E 14th Ave 303-242-3535; 29. 200 Quebec St #400 303-340-4459; 30. 323 S Broadway 303-744-8660; 31. 7805 E 35th Ave 720-941-6180; 32. 505 S Broadway 303-722-2152; 33. 4827 S Wadsworth St 303-971-0136; 34. 1000 Chopper Cir 000-000-0000; 35. 6360 E Evans Ave 303-759-8853; 36. 3067 S Sheridan Blvd 720-214-0186; 37. 300 S Federal Blvd 303-586-8417; 38. 7190 E Hampden Ave 303-773-6154; 39. 3555 Colorado Blvd 303-320-7847; 40. 2000 E Colfax Ave 303-331-0917; 41. 2870 S Colorado Blvd 303-757-2365; 42. 120 Broadway 303-722-0771; 43. 1111 S Colorado Blvd 303-758-8083; 44. 801 16th St Mall 303-571-5314; 45. 6200 E Colfax Ave 303-398-6066; 46. 2975 Federal Blvd 303-433-8911; 47. 1505 S Federal Blvd 303-975-7444; 48. 18550 Green Valley Ranch Blvd 720-214-1030; 49. 7311 E 29th Dr 720-214-5332; 50. 1235 E Evans Ave 303-778-6069; 51. 5151 W Colfax Ave 720-214-1151; 52. 5141 Chambers Rd 303-218-6237; 53. 1442 S Parker Rd 303-481-0182; 54. 7800 Smith Rd 720-941-0411; 55. 5957 W 44th Ave 303-222-4455;
Denver, COmilehighcre.com

Building Denver: Visions of the Capital City Begins May 29

The heart of downtown Denver will soon showcase a summer of local history through exhibitions, programs, and events at the History Colorado Center. Building Denver: Visions of the Capital City, a fascinating exhibition of architecture, ambition, activism, and urban planning, opens Saturday, May 29, at History Colorado’s safe and spacious museum on the corner of 12th Avenue and Broadway.
Denver, CODenver Post

Thule to open first North American store in new downtown Denver development

Thule has picked downtown Denver for its first store in North America. The Swedish company most known for vehicle accessories like rooftop and hitch-mounted bike carriers is taking 1,600 square feet in Market Station, the new mixed-use project developed by Denver-based Continuum and New York-based Clarion Partners. “We, like many...
Denver, COWestword

Head of the Pack: Denver Is the Emerging Dog-Friendly City of 2021

With nearby mountain trails and plenty of spots for pup pals to play, it's no secret: Denver has long been a dog-lover's paradise. What residents already knew about the dog-friendliness of the city was confirmed in a recent report released by Zillow and Rover, which ranks Denver as the top emerging dog-friendly city of 2021.
Aurora, COWestword

Mayor Coffman Introducing Urban Camping Ban Ordinance for Aurora

Mayor Mike Coffman, who spent a week living in homeless encampments and local shelters at the end of 2020, will propose a camping ban for Aurora. "I will be introducing an ordinance prohibiting camping in the City of Aurora on Thursday," Coffman tweeted on Monday, May 17. "The proposal is already drafted but I want to work with our City Attorney's office to make sure that the proposed camping ban is compliant with the CDC guidelines that were put in place at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and are still in effect. I also want to make sure that the proposed camping ban meets the conditions spelled out in court decisions where camping bans have been challenged and were upheld."
Colorado Stateoutfrontmagazine.com

Lawsuit to be Filed Against Colorado’s Buffalo Exchange Former Owner

Todd Colletti was hit with an alleged lawsuit on Tuesday of last week. Colletti co-founded and owned multiple Buffalo Exchanges, a nationally popular, second-hand consignment store. The various allegations are aimed toward the former franchise owner Todd Colletti. These accusations began surfacing and buzzing around the social media app Instagram in late July with dozens of statements from former employees.
Denver, COWestword

Unmasked Shopping in Metro Denver: Surprises and Coughs

A sizable percentage of customers and employees went mask-free at Costco, which is allowing vaccinated people to skip facial coverings. The sixty-something couple at a Jefferson County Costco on Sunday, May 16, included a man who wore no mask and a woman whose paper facial covering dangled from her ear.
Colorado StatePosted by
Benzinga

Cannabis Co Curaleaf Expands In Colorado Via Los Sueños Farms Acquisition

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE:CURA) (OTCQX:CURLF) is acquiring Colorado-based Los Sueños Farms, the largest outdoor cannabis grow facility in the state. Transaction details: Under the terms of the agreement, the Wakefield, Massachusetts-based company agreed to purchase three outdoor cannabis grow facilities in Pueblo, Colorado covering 66 acres of cultivation capacity. The...
Denver, COmilehighcre.com

Industrial Development Planned for 40th Ave

According to documents submitted to the city, Confluent Development is planning to construct two industrial buildings at 9525 and 9575 40th Ave, Denver. Proposed building 1 at 9525 40th Ave is a $5.2 million 132,308-square-foot, 1 story industrial building with 159 parking stalls. Proposed building 2 is a $4.6 million 114,305-square-foot, 1 story industrial building with 142 parking stalls.
Denver, COPosted by
97.3 KBCO

Free Concerts Coming To Downtown Denver

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock held a news conference on Friday afternoon (May 14) with members of the live events industry to give details on the return of live music events and concerts in the city, reports 9NEWS. "After a year of challenges, Denver’s arts organizations are once again open for...
Denver, CObizwest.com

DIA chief executive to step down

DENVER — Denver International Airport CEO Kim Day will retire after 13 years leading the operation. Great Western Bank has a history of helping outstanding companies achieve amazing things. We do that by combining the financial resources of a large organization, a hometown perspective, and great rates—currently as low as 2.70%!
Denver, COWestword

Meow Wolf Denver Reveals Its Local Creative Contributors

Kalyn Heffernan has run for mayor, been on the cover of Westword...and worked with Meow Wolf. Just like the building rising in the juncture of I-25 and the Colfax viaduct, the list of local artists working on Meow Wolf Denver has been kept largely under wraps, although names have been leaking out.