Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 164,900 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the April 29th total of 112,900 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.