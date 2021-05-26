Banco Santander S.A. Has $19.82 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.