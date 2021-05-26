Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,711 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $10,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com