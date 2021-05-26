newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,711 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $10,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tgt#Trading Stock#Stock Trading#Stock Investors#Tgt#Target Co#Inc#Oppenheimer Co#Sec#Lindbrook Capital Llc#Wealth Architects Llc#Barclays#Peg#Thomson Reuters#Marketbeat Com#Target Daily#Company Stock#Equity#Shareholders#Retailer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Exelixis, Inc. Raised by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exelixis in a report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Exelixis’ FY2025 earnings at $3.16 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

M&T Bank Corp Has $261,000 Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 48.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,713 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $19,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

1,403 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,981,819 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.27% of Tapestry worth $947,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

VMware (NYSE:VMW) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VMW. Cleveland Research cut shares of VMware from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.57.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 301.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,057 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

American International Group Inc. Sells 2,247 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 700 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,673 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 82.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,954 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 62.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,643 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Acquires 265,156 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,329,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,156 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.12% of CyrusOne worth $970,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

American International Group Inc. Trims Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $10,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lincoln National Corp Has $469,000 Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.