Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VMW. Cleveland Research cut shares of VMware from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.57.