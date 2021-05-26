Treasures: Jardiniere, pedestal make a handsome set

This charming coastal classic features exceptional use of cementitious siding, columns with stone base, steel roof over porch & sunny shutters. Inside you'll find 10' ceilings, 8' doors, tile floors, spacious dining room & living/flex space with great storage. The open kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances, gas cook top, under mount sink & French Door Fridge. Main floor master with bay window, oasis bath has raised vanity, dual sinks, garden tub & glass shower. Large master closet completes the space & adjacent laundry is super convenient. Comfy second floor retreat / bonus is a great space for playroom, fitness, etc. 3 Bedrooms & 2 full baths 2nd floor. Detached Garage, Covered rear lanai, 6' vinyl fence. Close to Splash Park, Amenities & Beach.