newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

EPG Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

By Hayley Millar
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intc#Wealth Management#Nasdaq Inc#Retail Investors#Equity Investment#Investment Products#Investment Management#Intel Co#Intc#Acg Wealth#Financial Advisors Llc#Needham Company Llc#Bank Of America#Truist Financial#Dz Bank#Sec#Peg#Intel Intel Corporation#Nsg#Psg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $298,000 Holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 53,998 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,998 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $563,000 in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 301.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,057 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Acquires 265,156 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,329,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,156 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.12% of CyrusOne worth $970,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,746 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SAP were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $340,000 in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 886 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. Several other institutional investors have...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Short Interest Up 37.5% in May

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 160,600 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the April 29th total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $210,000 Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 631.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Northwest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cullen Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3,338.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 238,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,995 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $27,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rational Advisors LLC Takes Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. Other institutional investors and hedge funds have...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,981,819 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.27% of Tapestry worth $947,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Reduces Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.