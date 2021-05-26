Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $126.80 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)
Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 925,620 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 528,056 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems comprises 0.9% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.33% of Cadence Design Systems worth $126,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com