Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $126.80 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CSCO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.85.