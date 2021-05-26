Cancel
Video Games

Pokemon Go Shiny Galarian Ponyta, Espeon, Umbreon and Sylveon Issues Acknowledged by Niantic

By Dejan Kacurov
futuregamereleases.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrainers, Niantic, and Pokemon Go acknowledged the issues about Shiny Galarian Ponyta not hatching from Eggs or Research Breakthrough, Espeon, and Umbreon appearing on the evolve button at the wrong times of the day and Eevee not evolving into Sylveon when using the special means. Now, one of the three...

SlashGear

