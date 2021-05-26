Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 28,939 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €100.14 ($117.82).