Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 28,939 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

By Gary Stephens
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,939 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $35,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

