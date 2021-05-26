newsbreak-logo
Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

By John Adams
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. Acuity Brands comprises approximately 2.0% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

