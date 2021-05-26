Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,546 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of PNM Resources worth $10,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.