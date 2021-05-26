Despite Identity Concerns, MMA Global Research Finds Nearly 50 Percent of Marketers Believe Multi-Touch Attribution is Still the Future of Marketing Measurement

The American Marketing Association has defined marketing as “the activity, set of institutions, and processes for creating, communicating, delivering, and exchanging offerings that have value for customers, clients, partners, and society at large.” A huge part of it is understanding which marketing campaigns will be the most effective – not only does this inform a company where it should focus its limited resources to both acquire new customers and retain existing ones, but also plan for and anticipate future growth. For most of the 20th century, marketing lacked the measurement tools that allowed campaign managers to effectively calculate ROI. In the 21st century, digital marketing is all data driven and many tools have the impression and conversion costs inbuilt, making it easier to determine ROI.