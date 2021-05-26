newsbreak-logo
James City County, VA

Mooretown Road extension removed from James City County’s 2045 Comprehensive Plan

By David Macaulay
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA long-term proposal to extend Mooretown Road as a corridor for new businesses in James City Council has been removed from the county’s draft 2045 Comprehensive Plan Update. The Mooretown Road extension was first included in the county’s land use map in 2009. The planning commission’s recommendation to remove it from the 2045 plan was backed by the Board of Supervisors on a split vote Tuesday.

