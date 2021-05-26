Mooretown Road extension removed from James City County’s 2045 Comprehensive Plan

The simplicity of this handsome home offers all of the amenities characteristic of larger homes, but in a manageable footprint. This home has been renovated top to bottom and is suited for the way families live today. Inside, there's plenty of comfort with open living areas on the main level. The living room and kitchen allows ample space for the entire family to gather for fun or quiet times. The dining room doubles as a cheerful family eating area and a more formal dining room for guests. Three large bedrooms and two full baths on the upper level are included in just shy of 2,500 square feet. For convenience, the laundry room is located upstairs. On the lower level, no dreary, below-ground basements here. This one basks in natural daylight, making it a space you won’t mind spending considerable time in. With the ever-growing need for home offices, the basement offers a flexible space that can be used for working at home, a gym, and a play room or rec room. A deck off the back of the house is an inviting place to enjoy outdoor entertaining or relaxing on pleasant days. This home lives large.