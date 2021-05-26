Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Sells 550 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)
Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,934 shares of the company's stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).