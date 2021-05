Several other research firms have also recently commented on SYRS. Zacks Investment Research cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.50.