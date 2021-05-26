Glaxis Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)
Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 61,995 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,283,000. Applied Materials makes up about 9.0% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.www.modernreaders.com