newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Glaxis Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

By Steven Smith
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 61,995 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,283,000. Applied Materials makes up about 9.0% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amat#Portfolio Management#Investment Management#Nasdaq Inc#Equity Investment#Fund Management#New Holdings#Holdingschannel#Key Financial Inc#Curi Capital#Addison Advisors Llc#Nasdaq Amat#Peg#Applied Materials Inc#Applied Materials#Zacks Investment Research#Keycorp#Jpmorgan Chase Co#Sec#Cfo Daniel Durn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Marchex is a leading mobile and online advertising company that drives millions of consumers to connect with businesses over the phone, delivers the most quality phone calls in the industry, and provides in-depth analysis of those phone calls. Through their robust platform, they offer three critical components for businesses looking to acquire new customers through phone calls. Marchex Call Analytics offers ad campaign measurement and intelligence and their Digital Call Marketplace and Local Leads solutions are designed for advertisers focused on new customer acquisition. The Marchex platform drives, measures and monetizes millions of mobile and online connections through the phone to advertisers each month. Their Digital Call Marketplace combines exclusive and preferred relationships with leading mobile carriers and mobile application developers, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint, with the analytics technology to constantly measure and optimize ad campaign results. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Expands By 43.5%

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the April 29th total of 3,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 10.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Issue Forecasts for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RVPH)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the year.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Brokerages expect that Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Savara’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Savara posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,659 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Stock Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 22,795 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,795 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of IGM Biosciences worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 55,874 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 438.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,874 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Employers were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.84 Million in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,325 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.84% of Preformed Line Products at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MAI Capital Management Sells 253 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Blume Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Several other...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 33,665 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 88.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,665 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,981,819 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.27% of Tapestry worth $947,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $210,000 Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 631.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys New Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,136,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.10% of Ryder System at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.