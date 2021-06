June and E3 2021 are coming in hot, and in the coming days, Sony will officially reveal June's free PlayStation Plus games subscribers on PS4 and PS5 will be able to enjoy during the first month of summer and the biggest month in gaming. In 2021, PlayStation Plus has raised its game and been offering a variety of great PS4 and PS5 games each month. We expect this to continue in June, but with everyone distracted by E3 and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, we also anticipate Sony to go a little less hard in the paint in June.