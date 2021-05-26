newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida, NY

Florida Georgia Line Announces Syracuse Tour Stop

By Matty Jeff
Posted by 
107.7 WGNA
107.7 WGNA
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This fall Florida Georgia Line is hitting the road again and will make their way back to the Empire State!. You can now add another great Country concert to the great slate of shows coming to Upstate New York this fall. Earlier today Florida Georgia Line announced their I Love My Country Tour will be coming to St. Joseph's Health Ampitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse Saturday, October 9th. And they will be joined by Russell Dickerson and Lauren Alaina!

wgna.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
107.7 WGNA

107.7 WGNA

Schenectady, NY
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

107.7 WGNA plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wgna.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Entertainment
City
Albany, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Government
City
Florida, NY
State
Georgia State
Florida, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Rhett
Person
Jason Aldean
Person
Russell Dickerson
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Lauren Alaina
Person
Kelsea Ballerini
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upstate New York#St Joseph#October#Fgl#The Jonas Brothers#Syracuse Saturday#Fall#Lakeview#Tickets#Country Concerts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Florida Georgia Line
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
107.7 WGNA

Blake Shelton Shares Why He Flushed a Bag of Weed at a McDonald’s in Alabama

Blake Shelton shares a hilarious story about his early years on the road in an interview to promote his new album, Body Language. Talking to the Rob + Holly Show, the country superstar reveals why he once flushed a bag of weed down the toilet at a McDonald's in Birmingham, Ala. — because, as he recalls, he thought he was going to jail otherwise.
MusicPosted by
107.7 WGNA

Thomas Rhett Named the Hottest Country Artist of 2021

Thomas Rhett has done it old school this year. Taste of Country's Hottest Artist of 2021 released an album filled with songs rooted in traditional country values and sat back to let fans absorb it. The efficiency of Country Again Side A is welcome relief after other artists (including some...
Posted by
107.7 WGNA

Take Our Survey To Win Zac Brown Band Tickets

YOUR opinion on Country music could sin you tickets to one of the biggest shows of the fall!. That's right, YOUR thoughts on the songs we are playing at WGNA is super important!. So from time to time, we love to get your feedback on our playlist. That way, we can tweak things to make our playlist more enjoyable for you. It's all about making GNA a better radio station for you.. Your thoughts on tunes can not only help us improve our playlist, but it could also win you a pair of tickets to one of the most anticipated concerts of the fall.
Albany County, NYPosted by
107.7 WGNA

Get COVID Shot-Catch Albany Empire Football Game

There have been a bunch of incentives that are being given across the state if you get a COVID vaccine. Now add Albany Empire football tickets to the list. Albany County is offering for fans to get vaccinated at the Times Union Center on a certain day and you will receive a pair of tickets to a future Albany Empire arena football game according to Spectrum News.
Saratoga Springs, NYPosted by
107.7 WGNA

Brew Cycle Rolls Into Saratoga This Week

If this doesn't say summer fun in Saratoga Springs, I don't know what does. The Saratoga Brew Cycle will pedal its way through the Spa City this spring and summer and it rolls out this Friday according to News Channel 13. The Brew Cycle is built for fourteen friends, bachelor,...
Posted by
107.7 WGNA

SPAC Announces Return of Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Fest

The back end of the year is quickly turning into to one of the best stretches of Country shows the Capital Region has ever seen!. The concert floodgates have officially opened! The last couple of weeks have been full of amazing Country concert announcements. Lady A, Zac Brown Band, Kelsea Ballerini and many more have announced they are coming for shows this fall. And now the legend of Country legends is set to return to the Capital Region.
MusicPosted by
107.7 WGNA

NY State Fair Adds Brothers Osborne To Free Concert Lineup

The Concert announcements are coming fast and furious this week!. It has been a big week for Country concert announcements here in Upstate New York. Lady A, Kelsea Ballerini, and Sara Evans have all announced shows here in the Capital Region. And now a County show has been added to the New York State Fair free concert lineup.
Posted by
107.7 WGNA

Jason Aldean Sets 2021 Back in the Saddle Tour Dates

Jason Aldean and his band are getting back in the saddle. The country superstar has announced the cities and dates for his upcoming 2021 Back in the Saddle Tour, which is set to launch in Virginia Beach, Va., on Aug. 5. Aldean announced the tour during his live set at...
Syracuse, NYDaily Orange

6 places in Syracuse to explore over graduation weekend

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. The Daily Orange’s staff have reported on and visited many locations in Syracuse. A few graduating staffers offered recommendations on where their fellow graduates should take their families and friends who are visiting for commencement weekend.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Syracuse Priority Target Confidential: QB Henry Belin

Syracuse has been recruiting class of 2022 Bronx (N.Y.) Cardinal Hayes quarterback Henry Belin for quite some time. Few schools have prioritized him as much as the Orange. What is the latest in Belin's recruitment? Where does Syracuse stand? What type of player is he? Full breakdown here. Subscribe for full article.
Syracuse, NYcollegecrosse.com

Commentary: If You Love Him, Let Him Go

Well, it’s happened again. Another Syracuse lacrosse season ending in an unceremonious thud. This time at the hands of hated Georgetown in embarrassing fashion. For the third straight tournament, never mind the goal of Memorial Day with a trophy or bust, it’s not even a trip to the quarterfinal in the cards. A senior student at Syracuse has gone their whole college life without even getting a quarterfinal men’s lacrosse game with the Orange in it. At least there’s the women’s team with a good shot at making Memorial Day Sunday, and if they fall short they get their injured stars back for another run next year.
Posted by
107.7 WGNA

Flyaway To Eric Church’s Tour Kickoff In Kentucky

When Eric Church takes the stage to kick off his 'Gather Again Tour," we want you and a guest to be there!. Does it get any better than seeing Eric Church live in concert? His performances are always second to none. If you have seen him live you know it is an unforgettable experience. But when he kicks off his next tour, it is going to be extra special. That's why we want to send you there!
Posted by
Hudson Valley Post

Florida Georgia Line Heading to Hudson Valley Drive-In Screens

Summer Country concert season is here. There are so many great shows coming to the Hudson Valley and Greater Danbury area. We've got the Zac Brown Band (August 6th, 2021) and Chris Stapleton (September 23rd, 2021) coming to Bethel Woods. Thomas Rhett (August 21st, 2021) and Luke Bryan (July 16, 2021) are both performing at the Xfinity Theater in Hartford.