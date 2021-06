For Julia Keleher, director of the University of Idaho LGBTQA Office, the center is a major factor in how LGBTQA+ students find community and view their safety on campus. The LGBTQA Office formed as a part of the Women’s Center around 2007 and eventually became a stand-alone unit in 2013. It offers a variety of services, such as scholarships, trainings and helping students and faculty implement their preferred first name around UI systems. For the last few years, it has been rated the top campus for LGBTQA+ students, according to Keleher.