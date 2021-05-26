Cancel
Far Cry 6 Gameplay Reveal Coming This Friday, May 28

By Angel Kicevski
futuregamereleases.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone is excited for Ubisoft’s Far Cry 6, the upcoming first-person shooter, and the sixth installment in the Far Cry series. In a recent tweet, the developer has discovered Far Cry 6’s gameplay reveal, which is occurring on May 28th, at 9:30 AM PDT. The delay was caused due to...

www.futuregamereleases.com
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Far Cry 6 Trailer and Details Coming on May 28th – Rumor

Ubisoft has been rather infamously silent on Far Cry 6, only confirming that it would be released sometime before March 31st 2022. According to NEXTGEN on Twitter though, a new trailer and interview for the game will premiere on May 28th. The embargo apparently ends at 10:15 AM PDT/7:15 PM CEST.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Ubisoft is showing off some Far Cry 6 gameplay this week

After months of waiting, it appears Ubisoft is finally ready to show off what the next Far Cry will be all about. The company is offering a first look at Far Cry 6 gameplay on May 28 at 12:30 PM ET. The reveal comes some weeks before E3 in June, so we imagine it’ll be just a glimpse at the carnage and mayhem that made the series famous.
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Far Cry 6 Leak Reveals Brand New ‘Lions of Yara’ Statue

Far Cry 6 still doesn’t have a release date, but the game will supposedly launch before April 2022. A new leak has given a glimpse at an official statue. While Ubisoft hasn’t shared an official update on the release date of Far Cry 6, we might not be far off from getting an announcement as there is a new trailer dropping for the game on May 28. This is according to a leak on reddit which comes from a new account.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Far Cry 6 trailer shows Dani Rojas, Gameplay in effect

Today we get our first real look at Far Cry 6 and the contents of this visually spectacular line of video games. What we’re seeing here is a bit divisive, as some of the graphics look rough, and others look magnificent. In any case, given the track record of the game series, it’s difficult to imagine this won’t be a game worth the cash it’ll cost to own.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Far Cry 6 footage leaks ahead of today's gameplay stream

Later today, Ubisoft is giving us our first peek at Far Cry 6's gameplay in action. But it seems leakers have beaten it to the punch, as 6 minutes of footage from the open-world sandbox emerged on YouTube earlier this morning. A largely unedited montage of skirmishes, the footage does...
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Far Cry 6 release date and trailer revealed

Graphically, we're expecting it to look pretty amazing. Far Cry 6 has finally been revealed and we know when it will be released. Could this be the most highly anticipated game in the series yet?. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming stream. Latest - New Details Revealed...
Video GamesWorthPlaying.com

'Far Cry 6' (ALL) Gets Release Date, Pre-Order Incentives, Shows Off Gameplay - Screens & Trailer

Far Cry 6 plunges players into the heart of a modern-day guerrilla revolution set in Yara, a tropical paradise frozen in time. Far Cry 6 plunges players into the heart of a modern-day guerrilla revolution set in Yara, a tropical paradise frozen in time. President Antón Castillo (Esposito) vows to restore his country to its former glory while grooming his son Diego (Gonzalez) to follow in his footsteps. Yet paradise has a price, and enriching his country means subjugating those who don’t adhere to his vision. In this island nation in turmoil, players will experience the adrenaline and chaos of guerrilla combat as they are swept up in a revolutionary movement to take down a tyrant.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Far Cry 6 is finally getting a gameplay demo soon

Following its delay out of February, Far Cry 6 has disappeared from the limelight. Fortunately, Ubisoft is finally giving us our first Far Cry 6 gameplay look later this week. The gameplay livestream will happen on Friday, May 28th at 9:30 a.m. PT over on Ubisoft’s YouTube channel. Far Cry posted a teaser for the reveal on Twitter, featuring more of Giancarlo Esposito’s Anton Castillo addressing the “true Yarans” who are loyal to him.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Far Cry 6 Presents a Wild Guerrilla Simulator, Coming This October

At long last, Far Cry 6 has reemerged following the delay that pushed the series’ newest installment out of its targeted February release window. Ubisoft has shared a deep dive trailer, Rules of the Guerilla, covering the action-packed and wacky gameplay elements awaiting players in Far Cry 6. The explosive...
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Far Cry 6 footage sneaks out ahead of tonight’s reveal

Ubisoft's tradition having a big announcement being leaked ahead of time has been celebrated by Far Cry 6 today. While we’ve been waiting on tonight’s reveal stream, the basic elements of what they were going to show popped up on YouTube earlier before suffering from the inevitable copyright strike. I managed to watch it before it was taken down. Fair warning: the rest of this post is absolutely heaving with spoilers.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Far Cry 6 Locks Down an October Release Date, Intense 4K Gameplay Footage Revealed

Like many recent Ubisoft games, Far Cry 6 has suffered some development setbacks, slipping from it’s original February 2021 release window, but today the publisher locked down what seems to be solid October release date. Developer Ubisoft Toronto has also cooked up first 4K gameplay footage of Far Cry 6, featuring plenty of intense action and some pretty unique weapons created using the game’s new “resolver” weapon crafting system. Check out the action for yourself, below.
Video GamesIGN

Far Cry 6 Takes Big Swings on New Gameplay Elements

The idea of a guerilla fantasy -- building up a revolution from scratch and overthrowing a territorial despot -- has been a staple of the Far Cry games, and although Far Cry 6 looks to carry on in that tradition, don't be fooled: there’s plenty of newness here too. During my hands-off preview and interview with Lead Designer David Grivel, I was impressed with the fresh systems the team has baked into the latest game. For a series with Far Cry’s pedigree and built-in player base, they took bigger swings than they strictly needed to. From tweaking the game’s outpost system to introducing the possibility of Hitman-like stealth to a wild array of cobbled-together weapons that we’ll definitely get more into, your quest to overthrow El Presidente and free the Yaran people aims to put more gameplay options at your disposal than ever before.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Far Cry 6 New big event may be taking place soon

After the Castillos figure leaked last night, a new leak was recently revealed and it could potentially be a hint of when the video game sequel Far Cry 6 will be announced. According to leaker QuimSix on Reddit (also the one who leaked the Castillo figure clip), the upcoming sequel will be revealed soon. He shows a new small image of possibly a page from a magazine. It’s about the game and how the developers have come a long way since their first reveal last summer.
Video Gamescgmagonline.com

Far Cry 6 Gameplay Injects RPG Elements With a Macarena Gun

Ubisoft showcased its first gameplay for Far Cry 6, bringing the first-person shooter series to a next generation of consoles while revealing some extended character customization options, branching open world design and Giancarlo Esposito’s villain role. This will also be Ubisoft Toronto’s latest project after producing Watch Dogs Legion as a launch title for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2020.
Video GamesGamespot

Far Cry 6's Weird Guns And Expanded Customization Are Focus Of New Gameplay

Far Cry 6 is shaping up to be a return to the franchise's exotic, tropical roots while also embracing the over-the-top nature of recent sequels. New footage shown during Ubisoft's livestream focused on the cast of rebels you'll partner with to liberate the island of Yara, along with the inventive weapons--like the minigun made from motorcycle parts--that you'll get to use while fighting for the liberation of the secluded country.