Hooked on autocross: A brotherly SCCA journey

Memorial Day weekend Pacific Raceways fans will be back with excitement as the Sports Car Club of America returns to the Northwest. There will be two action packed days of racing on May 29th and May 30th. The weekend race will benefit the Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Puget Sound. This year’s event is being presented by Poulsbo RV and Knight Transport LLC. Drivers and crews from in and around the Northwest, Canada and across the country will be competing to acquire points toward the 2021Championship to be awarded at the end of the season.