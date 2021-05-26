Cancel
Kristi Noem forms PAC, sparking talk of 2024 bid

By David M. Drucker
msn.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem formed a new political action committee, fueling speculation the Republican is eyeing a 2024 presidential bid. Noem Victory Fund is a federal fundraising committee enabling the governor to raise money she could then donate to candidates running for Congress and other down-ballot contests in 2022. Noem would not be the first Republican governor to use this strategy to accumulate allies inside the party in advance of a presidential bid. Noem is considered a 2024 contender, and her desire to pursue a run for higher office could explain the new PAC.

