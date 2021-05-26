Kristi Noem forms PAC, sparking talk of 2024 bid

An alternative medicine conference featuring notorious anti-vaxxers kicked off Friday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, much to the dismay of local doctors and scientists. They’re worried the misinformation that will inevitably be spewed by the likes of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. could dissuade some in the state to reject the COVID-19 vaccine. The annual event is usually held in North Carolina, but organizers said they decided to move it this year to some place that “does NOT oppose our belief systems,” the Argus Leader reported. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has encouraged residents to get vaccinated, but has opposed so-called vaccine passports.