In a forgettable softball game played in front of home fans the St. Vincent Lady Mustangs fell 8-0 to league-leading St. Helena on Monday. There will be no do-over for the Mustangs who took the field with only nine eligible players at the disposal of coach Don Jensen. St. Vincent was playing without the service of regular starting catcher Maddie DelaMontanya , and it forced three position changes on an already pandemic-challenged roster.