newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

‘Baloney!’: Warren Attacks Jamie Dimon on Overdraft Fees

By Tracy Connor
Posted by 
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sen. Elizabeth Warren went after JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon on the subject of overdraft fees during a committee hearing on Tuesday—saying that he and the other banking honchos who appeared are full of “baloney.” The Massachusetts Democrat called Dimon the “star of the overdraft show” and said his bank took higher fees than its competitors. Dimon lashed back, calling Warren’s analysis “inaccurate” but could not provide alternate numbers. He said JPMorgan Chase waived overdraft fees for those who asked. But Warren pointed out that regulators had recommended banks waive those fees automatically. “You and your colleagues come in today to talk about how you stepped up and took care of customers during the pandemic, and it’s a bunch of baloney,” she fumed.

www.thedailybeast.com
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Dimon
Person
Elizabeth Banks
Person
Elizabeth Warren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baloney#Jpmorgan Chase#Banks And Banking#Democrat#Overdraft Fees#Ceo#Regulators#Attacks#Hearing#Calling#Care#Customers#Alternate Numbers#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & Courts360aproko.com

Why Democrats Are Angry At Wall Street

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) hasn’t forgotten the Great Recession. In the first half of 2007, Brown recalls, there were more foreclosures in his hometown than anywhere else in the country. It was a period that led to the Global Financial Crisis: Millions of Americans lost their homes, while banks and other corporate sectors were rescued by billions of dollars in bailouts.
Personal FinanceFOXBusiness

Overdraft fees fell in the COVID-19 economy

Legislators slammed banks last week for the money they made from overdraft fees. It turns out, though, that overdraft revenue fell in 2020 for the first time in six years. The reasons? With nowhere to go when COVID-19 hit, many people curbed their spending. Stimulus money helped them pad their bank accounts. And banks were also more lenient about waiving the fees.
Businessfa-mag.com

Citi Rethinking Racial Audits Dimon Dismisses As Bureaucracy

Citigroup Inc. said it’s reconsidering a shareholder proposal requiring its board oversee an audit analyzing its adverse impacts on communities of color -- a measure which drew sharp reproach from JPMorgan Chase & Co. Nearly 40% of Citigroup shareholders voted in favor of such an audit during the firm’s annual...
Congress & Courtsava360.com

Sen. Warren 'belittles' JP Morgan CEO over bank overdraft fees: Bankers Assoc. CEO

Consumer Bankers Association CEO Richard Hunt reacts to Sen. Elizabeth Warren and JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon clashing over overdraft fees at the Senate hearing. #FoxBusiness. Watch more Fox Business Video: https://video.foxbusiness.com. Watch Fox Business Network Live: http://www.foxnewsgo.com/. FOX Business Network (FBN) is a financial news channel delivering real-time information...
Stockscryptopotato.com

JPMorgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon: Stay Away From Bitcoin

JPMorgan’s CEO, Jamie Dimon, continues with his negative words on bitcoin and the crypto market by advising people to stay away from them. Although the organization he runs is significantly more opened to the cryptocurrency world these days, JPMorgan’s CEO, Jamie Dimon, advised people to stay away from digital assets. Nevertheless, he admitted that institutional clients of the bank have shown a high demand for such products in recent months.
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Bank CEOs Sidestep Democrat Rebukes on Overdraft Fees, Lending

She says Wall Street has contributed to ‘banking deserts’. Wall Street CEOs kept their cool in the face of pointed lawmaker questions on everything from overdraft penalties to China’s increasing economic dominance to whether tax hikes would make U.S. corporations less competitive. House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman. Maxine Waters. set...
Economyabc17news.com

Jamie Dimon: Some Americans ‘don’t feel like going back to work’

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon suggested Thursday that companies are having trouble hiring in part because some Americans don’t feel like working right now. Asked about the record high 8.1 million job openings recorded in March, the CEO said there are many causes, including challenges with reopening schools and the enhanced unemployment benefits enacted during the pandemic.
Congress & CourtsIJR

Warren Says She Is ‘Really Frustrated’ Over Her Wealth Tax Proposal

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is sharing her frustration with her wealth tax proposal as it appears she is having difficulty getting it passed in Congress. In March, Warren unveiled her Ultra-Millionaire Tax Act, which would implement a 2% tax on fortunes of over $50 million. The New York Times reported, “Warren’s wealth tax would apply a 2 percent tax to individual net worth — including the value of stocks, houses, boats and anything else a person owns, after subtracting out any debts — above $50 million.”
Congress & CourtsEsquire

Senator Professor Warren Took Jamie Dimon to the Woodshed

In the Senate on Wednesday, the heads of the Too Big to Fail banks stopped by the Senate Banking Committee to pat themselves on the back for how they responded to the pandemic by not being the completely greedy bastards they are in the normal course of business. (The fact that Wells Fargo, for example, hasn’t been shamed into a Van Alen belt for the swindles it pulled in the past is proof that there is no god.) One of the participants was Jamie Dimon, the boss of J.P. Morgan Chase. One of the senators was Senator Professor Warren. She Had A Plan for Dimon’s spleen, and it involved firing it out the window.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
pymnts

Overdraft Fees Come Under Scrutiny

There are two sides to every story. And when it comes to banks making money, there are critics (thus, the two sides) … and, inevitably, controversy follows. As an example, on Wednesday (May 26) at a Senate hearing, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Democrat of Massachusetts) had an exchange with Jamie Dimon, CEO of J.P. Morgan, which touched on overdraft fees. Those are the charges that banks levy when withdrawals exceed the balance held in the account. The bank covers the shortfall and charges a fee for that service.
Real EstateNews Channel Nebraska

The housing market is in a 'little bit of a bubble,' Jamie Dimon says

Jamie Dimon acknowledged the housing boom may be getting out of hand, but the JPMorgan Chase CEO isn't worried about a repeat of the Great Recession. Dimon acknowledged during a Senate hearing on Wednesday that there "is a little bit of a bubble in housing prices." But, he added, "unlike in '08 and '09, when there was tremendous leverage and bad mortgage underwriting, there is not much leverage and much better mortgage underwriting."
BusinessNew York Post

JPMorgan bankers thrown into awkward race to succeed Jamie Dimon

JPMorgan Chase is bending over backwards to show that a pair of bankers racing to succeed Jamie Dimon are happy with the arrangement — but not everybody on Wall Street is buying it. Marianne Lake and Jennifer Piepszak — who last week were named co-heads of the mega-bank’s consumer lending...
Congress & CourtsCNBC

Sen. Warren on Jamie Dimon's testimony

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) joins 'Closing Bell' to discuss her criticism that banks have a monopoly in the U.S. and her criticism that they've received a lot of assistance during the pandemic, and should be more inclined to cut certain fees, like the one for overdrafts.