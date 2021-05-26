Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)
Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 292.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,905,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,420,519 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.28% of Aflac worth $97,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com