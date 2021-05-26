newsbreak-logo
Alameda, CA

Alameda briefs: Brillinger, who served on commission for disabled, dies

By compiled by East Bay Times
East Bay Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArnold Brillinger, of Oakland, who was a member of the city of Alameda’s Commission on Persons with Disabilities, passed away May 19 at age 72. Known by family and friends as Arne, he was devoted to his faith, love for teaching and family — including many friends whom he considered family.

