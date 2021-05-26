Banco Santander S.A. Buys 43,217 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)
Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,217 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 0.3% of Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $46,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).www.modernreaders.com