Harwich, MA

Joëlle Saint Hilare Phillips

Cape Cod Chronicle
 5 days ago

Joëlle Saint Hilare Phillips of West Harwich and wife of Paul Phillips for 46 years, passed on April 17, 2021. Joëlle was born March 30, 1933 in La Creuse, France. She moved to the United States in 1955 where she remained for the rest of her life. Joëlle lived and travelled the country extensively, creating lifetime relationships along the way. California, New Mexico, Vermont and Cape Cod were especially dear to her heart. Cape Cod became her permanent home in 1980 first settling in Paul’s hometown, Chatham, where her bigger than life self soon won over the hearts of so many. An avid gardener, artist and Chef de cuisine of her kitchen, Joëlle excelled at all.

