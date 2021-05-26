newsbreak-logo
Obituaries

Elizabeth Adelaide Damick

The Longmont Leader
 5 days ago

JUNE 20, 1930 – MAY 3, 2021. Elizabeth Adelaide Damick, age 90 passed away on Monday, May 3, 2021. Elizabeth was born June 20, 1930 in Massachusetts. Afull obituary will appear at a later date. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 2:00pm,...

