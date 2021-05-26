Cancel
Saukville, WI

Cameras in bathroom lead to felony charges

By Ozaukee Press Editorials
 8 days ago

The discovery of cameras hidden in the communal bathroom of a Saukville apartment building on May 14 has led to felony charges against a 50-year-old man who lived there. Michael S. Ward was arrested after authorities recovered memory cards from the cameras and, in addition to finding a video of a teenage girl showering, discovered an image of Ward that he apparently took by accident while setting up the cameras, according to a criminal complaint filed in Ozaukee County Circuit Court.

