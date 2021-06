The demand for U.S. agricultural products is booming. But the future may hinge on a fragile deal. Corn’s popping as exports to China surge in the post-pandemic boom. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported May 18th that 1.36 million tonnes of U.S. corn had been sold to China for delivery in 2021-22 [the marketing year starts on Sept. 1st]. The new deal brings the sale total to 3 million tons of corn sold to China in just over a week. The Chinese sales also boosted the price of corn to $6.52 ½ per bushel, according to CBOT (Chicago Board of Trade). In brief, it was a nice week for corn in what is shaping up as a nice year. The USDA are now estimating that exports for the 2020-2021 market year will hit a record 2.7 billion bushels, up from export forecast of 2.15 billion bushels made in May of 2020.