Louisa County, IA

Louisa County Board to choose between September and November for LOST vote

By JIM RUDISILL
Muscatine Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAPELLO — The Louisa County Board of Supervisors now has a second option for a proposed vote on a new local option sales tax election in the rural area of the county. Initially the board had been considering a September vote, but during its regular meeting on Tuesday, Des Moines attorney John Danos, Dorsey Whitney, LLP, who has been working with the supervisors and other local government leaders in setting up the new election, told board members the referendum could also be held in November.

muscatinejournal.com
