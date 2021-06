TAMPA -- The woman found dead at the Sunshine Skyway is now believed to be a security guard who mysteriously disappeared from her job a short time beforehand. Hillsborough deputies say a relative called to report the guard missing from her post at the Beach Walk Condominiums. Deputies found her car in the complex parking lot. At almost the same moment, St. Petersburg Fire Rescue was working on a fire in the woods near the Skyway rest stop. They discovered a body, which detectives say is the missing guard.