newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

HDRsoft adds 32-bit output to Photomatix HDR Batch Plugin for Lightroom

By PRWeb
Times Union
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOURNERMOUTH, England (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. HDRsoft today announced a new version of its Photomatix Batch Plugin for Adobe Lightroom, adding the ability to automatically create 32-bit HDR images from bracketed sets, using the same high quality imaging algorithms that are in Photomatix Pro. The Plugin can save these images back into Lightroom for enhancement with Lightroom's HDR features, for a seamless HDR merging workflow.

www.timesunion.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hdr Photography#Panoramic Photography#Photoshop Tools#Adobe Photoshop#Hdr Photography#Visual Images#Windows Software#Bournermouth#Prweb#Photomatix Batch Plugin#Dng#Tiff#Vfx#Exr#Photomatix Pro#Https Www#Hdrsoft Com#Hdrsoft#32 Bit Hdr Images#Adobe Lightroom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
Softwarepetapixel.com

Microsoft is Adding Windows 10 HDR Support to Photoshop and Lightroom

In its latest development build, Microsoft has added support for HDR in Windows 10 which will unlock access to the full gamut of colors in HDR displays in creative and artistic apps, including both Photoshop and Lightroom. As reported by BleepingComputer, Microsoft has added HDR and full color gamut support...
Technologylightroomkillertips.com

A Simple Move For Lightroom Classic Users That Makes a Big Difference

PROGRAMMING NOTE: There’s no episode of The Grid this week as the Outdoor Photography Conference kicks off tomorrow. It’s not too late to join us and get in on two incredible days of education and fun. There is a first-timer orientation today followed by a pre-conference session with the one and only Rick Sammon on “What makes a great Outdoor Photo.” Hope you can join us — we’ve got an incredible team of instructors (seen above), and I’ve got some really cool post-processing techniques to share. Here’s the link for tickets, along with the full conference schedule.
Computerstoolfarm.com

Update: Lightmap HDR Light Studio – Xenon Drop 3

The Lightmap HDR Light Studio Xenon Drop 3 adds motion blur and a new Cinema 4D Connection for S24. The Motion Blur filter provides a fast and easy-to-use method for adding linear motion blur to HDRI lighting. Click on the HDR Canvas to pick the direction and set the length of the blur. Easy peasy.
Electronicsravepubs.com

Lumens Announces OBS Plugin for Camera Compatibility

Lumens Digital Optics announced the Lumens OBS Plugin, an open-source software for video recording and livestreaming. The plug-in is a free software for controlling Lumens cameras in order to pan, tilt, zoom and other advanced functions. The integration between Lumens and OBS makes your camera control much easier during live streaming events like game shows, podcasts or house of worship services.
Softwarelightroomkillertips.com

Getting Started with Syncing Lightroom Classic to the Lightroom Cloud

I realized that as much as I’ve written about Lightroom (Lr) on the different platforms, I didn’t have a “getting started” type post aimed at folks who are already using Lightroom Classic (LrC). I recently got asked about the steps one should follow, so for that person, and everyone else who needs them, here are my recommended steps for getting started with Lightroom on your mobile device if you’re already a LrC user.
Softwarepicturecorrect.com

When to Use Photoshop vs Lightroom for Landscape Editing (Video Tutorial)

Are you one of those photographers who complete their entire editing process within Lightroom? Or do you find yourself exporting your images from Lightroom to Photoshop before you’re happy with your edits? Lightroom is definitely worth learning; however, Photoshop is better at many tasks. This is exactly why photographer Mark Denney finds himself bouncing between Lightroom and Photoshop to complete his editing process. Let’s see what it is that makes Photoshop an indispensable part of his workflow even when using Lightroom:
Coding & Programmingavocode.com

Sync AI designs via Avocode plugin

TIP: You can import Illustrator designs to Avocode also directly - just by drag & drop. It works on Windows, Linux, macOS (without Adobe Illustrator app) and even on the web. Learn more. How to set up the Avocode Illustrator plugin?. Turn off your Adobe Illustrator. Install the latest version...
Softwarenewrelic.com

How to Parse Multiline Log Messages With the Infrastructure Agent's Fluent Bit Plugin

Our Infrastructure agent is bundled with a Fluent Bit plugin, so you can natively forward logs with the simple configuration of a YAML file. Currently, the agent supports log tailing on Linux and Windows, systemd on Linux (which is really a collection from journald), syslog on Linux, TCP on both Linux and Windows, Windows Event Logs, and custom Fluent Bit configs containing any of the native inputs available.
Softwarewccftech.com

Direct Download Windows 10 May 2021 Update v21H1 ISO Files (32-bit / 64-bit)

Windows 10 May 2021 Update is live! After several months of Insider testing, the May 2021 Update, version 21H1, is going live for the public. Like the previous versions, this would be a phased-out rollout, meaning not everyone would get it at the same time. However, through the ISO files, you can force and clean install Windows 10 version 21H1 on your devices without waiting for the official availability.
Entertainmentslrlounge.com

How to Fix It in Post in Lightroom

We’ve teamed up with Adorama to bring you a series of photography tutorials called “Master Your Craft” to be featured on their Youtube Channel. Subscribe to see more of our videos on their channel that covers all things photography-related from lighting and posing to editing to help you hone your skills and master your craft and don’t forget to check out our playlist to watch the entire series! In this video, I’ll be demonstrating how you can fix it in post in Lightroom.
Computersrekkerd.org

United Plugins updates DIFIX and Voxessor audio plugins

United Plugins has announces updates for two of SounDevice Digital’s audio effect plugins. The update features improved internal processing and fixes for several compatibility issues. Also, the new Intelligent Sleep on Silence function (which helps to save CPU power) was improved. DIFIX was created to fix issues caused by recording...
Softwarewinbuzzer.com

Windows 10 Gets HDR Color Management Options in Preview

Microsoft is rolling out a new Windows 10 Insider build that makes some changes to color management on the platform. Specifically, the company is expanding color management support for apps that have issued with HDR. In a blog post, Microsoft explains that HDR mode has a negative effect on creative...
Softwaretweaklibrary.com

How to Enable HDR Settings on Windows 10 and Watch Videos in HDR

HDR in photos: – HDR in photos is enacted by taking several frames of the same scene with various exposures and then they are combined into one, this process generates the HDR effect. The HDR effect is useful in taking photographs where the surroundings have high contrast. Nowadays not only...
Softwarensrd.info

Basics – PowerProtect Data Manager vSphere Plugin

Have you seen Good Omens? I haven’t read the book but watched the TV series last year, and there was a character in it I sometimes relate to. He was someone who loved computers, but his mere presence seemed to break them. Sometimes, I definitely feel like him. I sat...
Softwareslrlounge.com

Lightroom Fundamentals: Adobe Lightroom vs Lightroom Classic

We’ve teamed up with Adobe to bring you a series of tutorials. In this video, we’ll be focusing on the similarities and differences between Adobe Lightroom vs Lightroom Classic and the new workflow possibilities that the cloud-based ecosystem opens up. You can download Adobe Lightroom here. Video: Adobe Lightroom vs...
SoftwareDIY Photography

Here’s how to use the calibration tool in Lightroom

What’s your preferred method for editing colors in Lightroom? Do you use the Calibration panel sitting at the bottom of the Develop module? I usually play around with HSL sliders, and I don’t think I’ve ever used Calibration. If you’re anything like me, you’ll want to watch this video. Mango Street’s Daniel Inskeep tells you about this powerful tool and gives you some examples of just how much you can achieve with it.
Cell Phonestechnewsinc.com

Windows 10 21H2: extended HDR and functionality from 10x

Microsoft recently released exciting changes to Windows 10 21H2, which will be released in the fall – Build 21376 recently introduced visual innovations. Now it is Building 21382 It was released and brought enhanced HDR and first functionality from Windows 10x filter. COMPUTER BILD explains what is in the new beta.
Softwaredigital-photography-school.com

How to Do Noise Reduction in Lightroom (2021 Guide)

Are you struggling with noisy photos? You’re not alone. Noise is a huge problem, and it can easily ruin an otherwise great photo – but fortunately, Lightroom’s noise reduction tool allows you to quickly and easily remove unwanted noise. Once you’re done, you’ll be left with clean, beautiful-looking images. That’s...