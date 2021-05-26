Tinkergarten Summer Class Series Now Open For Enrollment, Giving Families Across The U.S. Purposeful Outdoor Learning Experiences With Their Children

The Somerset Summer School will be offering students who failed one or two classes over the course of the school year, to retake their classes in-person at Somerset Berkley Regional High School. We realize that online/hybrid learning was difficult for many students and at this point some students are frustrated and have given up. We want to encourage our students to keep trying, not to give up, and let us help you. We want you to do better in your schoolwork and to enjoy it more! The Summer School Sessions begins July 1 and runs through August 6. The first class runs 7:30 a.m. through 9:10 a.m. and the second class runs 9:20 a.m. through 11:15 a.m. For registration information, email aguiarw@sbregional.org or comfreyb@sbregional.org.