Craig Elworthy has spent nearly two decades working in the tech sector as a product manager for email security companies. While he's currently the senior product manager at LinkSquares, a Boston-based artificial intelligence company that aims to help companies as they review and sign contracts online, he's also the founder of Lawnbright, a subscription-based lawn service in Andover that sends its non-toxic products to customers and offers them customized weather updates for a greener backyard.