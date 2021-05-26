Cancel
Oregon State

6 things to do this week: Multnomah County Fair, ‘Vanport’s Siren Song,’ art at the Oregon Garden

By Rosemarie Stein, oregonlive.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs spring comes to a close and the summer events season starts to heat up, check out our list of Memorial Day weekend events including Italian opera, a slimmed down version of the Multnomah County Fair and music and movies at Zidell Yards. 17th Century Italian Love Songs. Portland Baroque...

