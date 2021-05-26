Wilton addresses cluttered private property

MUSCATINE — People with a longing to get away from it all without traveling too far from home are liable to find the new cabins at Deep Lakes Park perfect for their needs. On Wednesday, four cabins, which have been in the works for three years, opened to the public. Two of the cabins boast two bedrooms while the other two have one bedroom. They were built with a Communities and Attractions (CAT) grant the city of Muscatine and Muscatine County received. Reservations for the cabins can be made by calling Muscatine County Conservation at 563-264-5922.