Wilton, IA

Wilton addresses cluttered private property

By CHARLES POTTER
Muscatine Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILTON — A cluttered private property is drawing attention from Wilton city officials. Joe Grunder has received two notices from the city to clean up his property in a residential neighborhood east of downtown. Grunder told the City Council Monday night he conducts two businesses from the property where Walnut Street tees into East Fourth Street, but he feels he is being unfairly singled out because similar business sites aren't being cited.

