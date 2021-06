There was a celebration at Harbor Campus in Port Washington on Saturday, May 1, when a trishaw — a bicycle with one wheel in the back and two in the front, as well as a two-person carriage — was donated to the senior living facility by the Port Washington-Saukville Rotary Club, the Be 3 fitness group and its Z Force bicycling group. Eugene Penkwitz received one of the inaugural rides on the red and black trishaw, which was piloted by Greg Payleiter (top photo). The celebration included more than just rides, however.