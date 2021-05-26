Marijuana Enforcement Team Operation in Southern Humboldt

EUREKA, Calif. — The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office released a photo of a Eureka woman who was reported missing last Monday. Stacy Lynn French, 57, of Eureka was last contacted on May 4 near the 500 block of Siler Lane in Eureka according to the HCSO, who said she was reportedly going to an unknown friend's house near Winco. However, officials said it is unknown who that friend was. French was later reported missing on May 10.