Humboldt County, CA

Marijuana Enforcement Team Operation in Southern Humboldt

By Kym Kemp
kymkemp.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be. On May 25, 2021, deputies with the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET) served five search warrants to investigate illegal cannabis cultivation in Southern Humboldt County. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services Environmental Health – HazMat Unit, Humboldt County Code Enforcement, CAL FIRE and the California State Water Resources Control Board assisted in the service of the warrants.

