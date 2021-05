On May 10th, 2021 agents with the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF), with the assistance of the Eureka Police Department Problem Oriented Policing Team (POP), served a search warrant in the 4200 block of Bush Ave. in Mckinleyville. The HCDTF had conducted an investigation over several months into Andrew Daniel Bartley (60 years old) for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine out of his residence. Through their investigation agents determined that Bartley was using Brian Douglas Phillips (59 years old from Arcata) as a runner to deliver methamphetamine to customers.