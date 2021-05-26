newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Ben Affleck Showing JLo He's Real With Bennifer Era Fashion Statement

By Lauren Vanderveen
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bennifer 2.0 is the gift that keeps on giving. After more than 15 years since their defunct engagement, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s supposed rekindled relationship invokes a lot of early aughts nostalgia for the “it” moment the two once were. But it seems we’re not the only ones remembering that time as well, considering Affleck’s recent fashion statement that comes across as an ode to the original Bennifer era.

www.cinemablend.com
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
26K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jlo
Person
Michael Keaton
Person
Ezra Miller
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Jennifer Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jersey Girls#Reality Television#Bennifer Era Fashion#Lakers#Bennifer Stans#Rumors#Music Video#Film History#Pics#Nostalgia#Moment#Caught Attention#Post Production#Miami
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Batman
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesawanireview.com

I love Ben Affleck

Ben AffleckNearly thirty years of professional and romantic relationships that dazzle audiences. In early May 2021, the American press also caught fire after the 48-year-old actor Seen next to his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez. According to rumors, the actors have already reconnected, nearly twenty years after their first love affair. the magazine “PeopleShe also revealed that it was Batman’s former translator who took the first step to contacting the singer, after noticing that she was celibate again. After a trip to Montana, the lovebirds are currently reunited in Miami, where they spend all of their free time together.
CelebritiesWebster County Citizen

Jennifer Lopez 'smitten' with Ben Affleck: 'You can tell she's really happy'

Jennifer Lopez is “smitten” with Ben Affleck. The ‘Hustlers’ star recently rekindled her romance with the 48-year-old actor – whom she previously dated almost two decades ago – after splitting from her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez earlier this year. And sources have now said Jennifer couldn’t be happier in her new...
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Diddy Just Wildly Entered The Ben Affleck-Jennifer Lopez Relationship Discourse

Ex-boyfriends are inherently embarrassing, but there are those who post earnest memes about heartbreak after you split up, and then there’s Diddy. Sean Love Combs, aka Diddy, appears to have woken up Thursday morning and chosen absolute chaos as his course of action. Amid ongoing rumors that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ― who spent the early aughts racking up paparazzi photos in a whirlwind romance that ended with a called-off engagement ― are back together, Combs wants people to remember that he, too, once dated Lopez.
TV Showsfoxwilmington.com

‘Jeopardy!’ fans stunned by ‘Bennifer’ clue in episode filmed weeks before J. Lo, Ben Affleck’s reunion

“Jeopardy!” fans were in disbelief Friday night as the episode filmed weeks prior to its airing appeared to predict Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s reunion. The popular game show’s first clue of the night quizzed contestants on which celebrity couple was known to the public as “Bennifer.” Pop culture diehards know the answer is Lopez and Affleck and went wild on Twitter, given the former engaged couple’s meetups and Montana vacation in recent weeks.
Celebritiestribuneledgernews.com

Alex Rodriguez 'not thrilled' about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Alex Rodriguez is "not thrilled" about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's reunion. The baseball player and the 'On The Floor' hitmaker recently confirmed they had split and Alex is reportedly not pleased to see Jennifer and Ben spending so much time together. Speaking about the new friendship, a source said:...
MoviesIGN

Zack Snyder Reveals Who He Would Have Cast As Batman If It Wasn't Ben Affleck

Zack Snyder has revealed that Rust and Bone's Matthias Schoenaerts was a possible backup to play Batman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice had Ben Affleck said no. As reported by Comicbook.com, Snyder was a guest on the Happy Sad Confused podcast and he admitted that, while Schoenaerts never "got in the suit," he did a bunch of mock-ups of him when Affleck was unsure if he would take up the role of the Dark Knight.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Jennifer Lopez Teases New Music on Instagram

Jennifer Lopez is back in the studio. The 51-year-old singer and actress took to Instagram on Saturday to share a post that *seemed* to tease new music on the horizon. The post featured a picture of Lopez belting it out in the studio, captioned "Sexy summer fun coming 🎶💕." This...
Celebritiesnews-graphic.com

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'remain in touch'

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck "have kept in touch every day" since they recently reconnected with each other. The 51-year-old pop star and Ben, 48 - who dated between 2002 and 2004 - reconnected during Jennifer's recent visit to Los Angeles and even enjoyed a days-long trip to Montana together earlier this month, and they've remained in touch with each other since then.
CelebritiesJezebel

There's a Non-Zero Chance a J.Lo Breakup Anthem Is on the Way

Could it be? New breakup music from Jennifer Lopez???. Fresh off her split from A-Rod and amid juicy rumors about a rekindled romance with ex Ben Affleck, J.Lo posted a photo of herself in a recording studio to Instagram on Saturday, promising forthcoming “sexy summer fun.”. Is it an album?...
New York City, NYPosted by
Glamour

The Boston Red Sox, Ben Affleck's Favorite Team, Just Posted a Tribute to Jennifer Lopez

One voice we didn't expect to join the conversation around Jennifer Lopez/Alex Rodriguez/Ben Affleck is that of the Boston Red Sox, but now that they have, it does kinda make sense. The team (or, well, their social media person) hilariously weighed in on Lopez's dating life (sort of) in a TikTok, but don't worry: They weren't mean or slut shame-y. They just gave Jenny From the Block a sweet and cheeky shout-out.