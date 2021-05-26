Ben Affleck Showing JLo He's Real With Bennifer Era Fashion Statement

Ben AffleckNearly thirty years of professional and romantic relationships that dazzle audiences. In early May 2021, the American press also caught fire after the 48-year-old actor Seen next to his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez. According to rumors, the actors have already reconnected, nearly twenty years after their first love affair. the magazine “PeopleShe also revealed that it was Batman’s former translator who took the first step to contacting the singer, after noticing that she was celibate again. After a trip to Montana, the lovebirds are currently reunited in Miami, where they spend all of their free time together.