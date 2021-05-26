Ben Affleck Showing JLo He's Real With Bennifer Era Fashion Statement
Bennifer 2.0 is the gift that keeps on giving. After more than 15 years since their defunct engagement, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s supposed rekindled relationship invokes a lot of early aughts nostalgia for the “it” moment the two once were. But it seems we’re not the only ones remembering that time as well, considering Affleck’s recent fashion statement that comes across as an ode to the original Bennifer era.www.cinemablend.com