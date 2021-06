On Sunday, May 16, 2021 at approximately 10:30 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 208. Preliminary investigation revealed a Honda Civic was the subject of several complaints for poor driving northbound on I-5. As troopers were still responding to the area the Civic turned around and proceeded southbound in the northbound lanes. The Civic collided with a northbound semi-truck operated by Surjit Singh (38) of Live Oak, CA.