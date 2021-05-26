Howard University names fine arts college after Chadwick Boseman
Howard University is renaming its College of Fine Arts after the late actor Chadwick Boseman, an alumnus of the school. Boseman, who graduated from Howard in 2000 with a bachelor of arts degree in directing, died in August from colon cancer. In his time at Howard, Boseman led a student protest against the absorption of the College of Fine Arts into the larger College of Arts & Sciences, the university said in a statement.www.msn.com