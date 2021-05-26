newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

CNBC Transcript: John Demers and Michael Orlando Speak with CNBC’s Eamon Javers During the CNBC Evolve Livestream

By CNBC Press Release
CNBC
 5 days ago

The following is the unofficial transcript of a CNBC interview with John Demers, Assistant Attorney General of the Department of Justice's National Security Division, and Michael Orlando, Acting Director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, from the CNBC Evolve livestream, which took place today, Wednesday, May 26th. Video from the interview will be available at cnbc.com/evolve.

www.cnbc.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Demers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Nbcuniversal#Cyber Threat#Transcript#Tv News#Tv One News#Video News#The Colonial Pipeline#Doj#American#Cnbc Select#Cisa#Fbi#Cnbc Pro#Amazon Fire Tv#Cnbc Evolve#Amazon Alexa#Cnbc News#Android Tv#Samsung
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Politics
News Break
ROKU
Country
China
Related
PoliticsCNBC

‘MONEY COURT’ IS IN SESSION STARTING WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 11 AT 10PM ET/PT ON CNBC

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. — May 24, 2021 — CNBC announced today the all-new primetime original series, "Money Court," joins the network's line-up this summer premiering Wednesday, August 11 at 10pm ET/PT. From Anvil 1893, the six-episode series features entrepreneur and investor Kevin O'Leary ("Shark Tank"), along with veteran trial attorney Katie Phang and former Judge Ada Pozo, presiding over a wide range of financial disputes.
TechnologyCNBC

Evolve: Innovations in Cybersecurity ft. John Demers, Michael Orlando & Tech Leaders from SAP & Honeywell

The effects of the global pandemic extend far beyond health concerns. With the rise of digitization and millions of people working remotely, even as organizations look toward some form of a workplace return, the attack surfaces for cyber criminals have never been higher. It's incumbent upon the most forward-looking technology leaders – from the public and private sectors – to adopt robust and transformative approaches to stay ahead of these ever-rising threats.
BusinessCNBC

First on CNBC: CNBC Transcript: AT&T CEO John Stankey and Discovery CEO David Zaslav Speak with CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Today

WHERE: CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" Following is the unofficial transcript of a CNBC interview with AT&T CEO John Stankey and Discovery CEO David Zaslav on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" (M-F 9AM – 11AM ET) today, Monday, May 17th. Following are links to video on CNBC.com: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2021/05/17/discovery-ceo-we-can-get-to-400m-direct-to-consumer-homes.html. https://www.cnbc.com/video/2021/05/17/att-ceo-warnermedia-transaction-is-good-for-our-shareholders.html. All...
BusinessCNBC

CNBC Evolve Livestream - Sustainable Future with Executive Leadership Council's Michael Hyter

On May 18th, Leslie Picker leads a CNBC Evolve livestream conversation exploring building a sustainable future, revealing how global organizations are focusing on ESG efforts and transforming for the future. One year after the death of George Floyd and calls for racial equity and justice, we ask if companies are holding true to their commitments - with measurements to back it up - with Executive Leadership Council (ELC) CEO Michael Hyter.
InternetBenzinga

Facebook Eyes Pay-Per-View Model To Monetize Live Online Sports: CNBC

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) plans to monetize its live online sports leagues broadcasting games via a pay-per-view option instead of a subscription-based model to join the likes of HBO, Showtime WWE, and mixed martial arts company UFC, CNBC reports. Facebook is planning to tap high school sports teams and minor...
Businessnewsandguts.com

CNBC: AT&T Announces $43 Billion Deal To Merge WarnerMedia With Discovery

If approved by regulators, the deal effectively reverses AT&T’s years-long plan to combine content and distribution in a vertically integrated company. The Hollywood streaming wars have just seen a major escalation as telecom behemoth AT&T has agreed to merge its WarnerMedia content group with Discovery. The combination of Warner’s assets, which includes HBO, CNN, TBS, TNT and hugely popular franchises such as Harry Potter, Game of Thrones and the DC Comics library of superheroes, together with Discovery’s vast library of channels such as Animal Planet, TLC and the Discovery Channel is seen as a viable competitor to Disney and Netflix.
StocksCNBC

Watch CNBC's full interview with Lightspeed CEO Dax Dasilva

The McClellan Market Report editor Tom McClellan on the markets and bitcoin. Why BMO's Belski raised his S&P target despite market sell-off 3 hours ago. Should you buy or sell Netflix, Roku and Alibaba? Here's what the Halftime traders think. 4 hours ago. watch now. VIDEO43:29. The Halftime Report —...
ScienceSFGate

Tune in to CNBC to Watch Advancements on Saturday, May 22 at 2:30 PM ET

Discover how technology is reshaping the world. Advancements with Ted Danson is scheduled to broadcast a new episode on Saturday, May 22, 2021 via CNBC. Check local listings for more information. In this episode, Advancements will explore Human Appeal’s dedication to changing lives for the better. Using sustainable technologies –...
BusinessNBC Miami

CNBC Evolve Livestream: Sustainable Future W/Leaders From BlackRock & Loop/TerraCycle

On May 18th, Leslie Picker leads a CNBC Evolve livestream conversation exploring building a sustainable future, revealing how global organizations are focusing on ESG efforts and transforming for the future. Loop and Terracycle CEO Tom Szaky speaks on his work with major consumer brands to reduce waste to nearly zero. Jessica Tan, BlackRock Global Head of Corporate Strategy on the evolution of sustainable investing and how the $9 trillion dollar financial giant is advising investors in this space. Plus, one year after the death of George Floyd and calls for racial equity and justice, we ask if companies are holding true to their commitments - with measurements to back it up - with Executive Leadership Council (ELC) CEO Michael Hyter.
StocksCNBC

'The Big Short' investor is now betting against Tesla: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's Pippa Stevens brings you the day's top business news headline. On today's show, Lora Kolodny breaks down the news that Michael Burry's regulatory filings revealed a short position against Tesla. Plus, Alex Sherman explains how the WarnerMedia merger with Discovery puts NBCUniversal and ViacomCBS on notice. Famed investor Michael...
Businesssecurityboulevard.com

Cybereason Makes Big Debut on CNBC 2021 Disruptor 50 List

Cybereason Makes Big Debut on CNBC 2021 Disruptor 50 List. The Cybereason team is thrilled to have been named to the CNBC 2021 Disruptor 50 list of the most disruptive privately-held global companies. Cybereason debuted in the #32 spot and is one of only two cybersecurity companies on the list. Cybereason was chosen from a record number of nearly 1,600 nominations.
StocksNEWSBTC

Buy Signal? “Chart Master” Calls For $29K Bitcoin on CNBC

Still in the red, Bitcoin and the crypto market have held the line in the past day. A bounce back seems feasibly, but not guaranteed. At the time of writing, BTC trades at $42,913 with sideway movement in the 1-hour chart and a 20% correction in the weekly and monthly chart.
MarketsCNBC

Trading platform Robinhood tops CNBC Disruptor 50 list

Trading platform Robinhood tops the CNBC Disruptor 50 list. In addition, social audio companies, such as Discord and Clubhouse, are on the rise as the pandemic drags on. CNBC’s Julia Boorstin joins ‘The News with Shepard Smith’ to discuss.