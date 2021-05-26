Frost Advisory issued for Florence, Forest, Vilas by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Florence; Forest; Vilas FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Vilas, Florence and Forest Counties. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.alerts.weather.gov