Florence County, WI

Frost Advisory issued for Florence, Forest, Vilas by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Florence; Forest; Vilas FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Vilas, Florence and Forest Counties. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.

Special Weather Statement issued for Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Menominee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 04:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Florence; Forest; Langlade; Lincoln; Marathon; Menominee; Northern Marinette County; Northern Oconto County; Oneida; Outagamie; Portage; Shawano; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County; Vilas; Waupaca; Waushara; Winnebago; Wood Elevated fire weather conditions this afternoon Low relative humidity values of 18 to 24 percent, combined with dry and warm conditions will lead to elevated fire weather conditions this afternoon. Southwest winds of 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph will also add to the elevated fire weather conditions. Avoid outdoor burning today and report any wildfires to local emergency services by calling 911. Check with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources or your local fire municipalities for any burn restrictions that may be in effect. For more information on burning restrictions, visit the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources website at dnr.wi.gov/topic/forestfire/restrictions.html and click on the appropriate county.
Freeze Warning issued for Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Northern Marinette County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 05:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Florence; Forest; Langlade; Lincoln; Northern Marinette County; Northern Oconto County; Oneida; Southern Marinette County; Vilas FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the 20s expected. * WHERE...Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, Florence, Forest, Northern Marinette County, Northern Oconto County and Southern Marinette County Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Freeze Warning issued for Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Menominee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 04:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Tender plants should not be uncovered or placed back outside until late morning. Plan on protecting them again to night to ensure their survival. Target Area: Florence; Forest; Langlade; Lincoln; Menominee; Northern Marinette County; Northern Oconto County; Oneida; Southern Marinette County; Vilas FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures and widespread frost. * WHERE...Langlade, Lincoln, Northern Marinette County, Florence, Forest, Oneida, Southern Marinette County, Menominee, Northern Oconto County and Vilas Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freezing temperatures could severely injure or kill cold-sensitive plants. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Cold temperatures are expected again tonight, leading to another round of frost and freezing conditions. Be sure to monitor later forecasts for the issuance of a Frost Advisory or Freeze Warning for tonight.
Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Calumet, Door, Florence, Forest, Kewaunee, Langlade by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 05:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Calumet; Door; Florence; Forest; Kewaunee; Langlade; Manitowoc; Menominee; Northern Marinette County; Northern Oconto County; Oneida; Outagamie; Shawano; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County; Vilas; Winnebago Areas of fog expected during the morning commute Recent rains have contributed to areas of fog development across parts of eastcentral, northeast and northcentral Wisconsin where visibility may occasionally be reduced to 1/4 mile. Be prepared to slowdown and use caution during the morning commute.