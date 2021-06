Choosing when to start a trail can make or break your thru-hike. Thru-hiking is difficult at the best of times, so most hikers will start their hike at the best possible time of year. Start a trail too early, and you might find yourself dealing with massive snowpack and avalanche conditions. Start too late and you could be in the desert with no water and lethally high temperatures. Time your hike for the perfect weather conditions and you might end up in an overcrowded bubble with hundreds of other hikers and tourists. And every trail is different. Luckily, we’ve done the research for you on the best time to start a hike on 23 popular long-distance trails around the world.