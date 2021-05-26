newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ellis County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ellis by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 14:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ellis A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN ELLIS COUNTY At 225 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Antonino, moving southeast at 10 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...Three inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Hays, Schoenchen, Toulon, Yocemento, Munjor and Antonino. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...3.00IN WIND...<50MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Antonino, KS
City
Ellis, KS
City
Hays, KS
County
Ellis County, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Roofs#Tornado#Animals#Severe Flooding#Flash Flooding#Storm#Southern Ellis County#Severe Certainty#Torrential Rainfall#Tornado#Immediate Severity#Wind#Radar#Extensive Damage#Target Area#Vehicles#Impact#Siding#Source
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Ellis County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ellis, Rush by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ellis; Rush The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Rush County in central Kansas Southeastern Ellis County in central Kansas * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 624 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pfeifer, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Loretta around 640 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Otis and Bison. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH