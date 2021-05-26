Special Weather Statement issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Bighorn Mountains West by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 13:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-26 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Bighorn Mountains West; Natrona County Lower Elevations; Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains; Wind River Basin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN NATRONA...EAST CENTRAL FREMONT AND SOUTHEASTERN WASHAKIE COUNTIES UNTIL 145 PM MDT At 122 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a couple of strong thunderstorms over Lysite, or 21 miles east of Shoshoni, moving northeast at 40 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms, along with brief heavy rain. The strong thunderstorms are also near Lost Cabin.