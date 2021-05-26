newsbreak-logo
Big Horn County, WY

Special Weather Statement issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Bighorn Mountains West by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 13:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-26 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Bighorn Mountains West; Natrona County Lower Elevations; Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains; Wind River Basin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN NATRONA...EAST CENTRAL FREMONT AND SOUTHEASTERN WASHAKIE COUNTIES UNTIL 145 PM MDT At 122 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a couple of strong thunderstorms over Lysite, or 21 miles east of Shoshoni, moving northeast at 40 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms, along with brief heavy rain. The strong thunderstorms are also near Lost Cabin.

Fremont County, WYwrrnetwork.com

BOR Snow Runoff Forecast lower for Boysen, Pilot Butte, Bull Lakes

The Bureau of Reclamation’s May forecast of the April through July runoff predicted for the Wind and Bighorn River Basins is as follows:. Bighorn Lake – Bighorn River April through July inflow to Bighorn Lake is forecast to be approximately 984,000 acre-feet (af), which is 78% of the 30-year average of 1,262,200 af. Approximately 149,000 af of the forecast volume was accumulated during April, which is 84% of the April average.
Fremont County, WYwrrnetwork.com

Drought Conditions Easing with recent moisture

The U.S. Drought Monitor is reporting that Fremont, Hot Springs and Washakie Counties are now out of extreme drought. The report shows the upper half of Fremont County and most of Hot Springs and Washakie counties are now in Moderate drought, with the southern half of Fremont County in Severe Drought.
Fremont County, WYcounty10.com

Reclamation issues May 2021 snowmelt forecast for Bighorn River Basin

(Fremont County, WY) – The Bureau of Reclamation released their May forecast for the April through July runoff prediction in the Bighorn River Basin. In Fremont County, the Bighorn River Basin includes Boysen Reservoir, Bull Lake Reservoir, and the Wind River. Reclamation’s updated forecast is below. Bighorn Lake – Bighorn...
Hot Springs County, WYthermopir.com

Listen for outdoor alert sirens

May 10-14 is NOAA Severe Weather Awareness Week. Hot Springs County Emergency Management will be running the Outdoor Alert Sirens at noon each day of that week. There are two siren tones to be aware of in Hot Springs County. A solid tone, which will indicate a Tornado Warning and...