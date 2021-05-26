newsbreak-logo
Ellis County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ellis by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 14:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ellis A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN ELLIS COUNTY At 225 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Antonino, moving southeast at 10 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...Three inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Hays, Schoenchen, Toulon, Yocemento, Munjor and Antonino. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...3.00IN WIND...<50MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Ellis, Rush by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ellis; Rush SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL RUSH AND SOUTHERN ELLIS COUNTIES UNTIL 1115 PM CDT At 1031 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Munjor, moving north at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Hays, Catherine, Schoenchen, Yocemento, Toulon, Munjor and Antonino. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for central Kansas.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Ellis, Trego by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 21:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Target Area: Ellis; Trego A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN TREGO AND SOUTHWESTERN ELLIS COUNTIES At 912 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Trego Center, moving southeast at 30 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...Three inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Cedar Bluff and Trego Center. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...3.00IN WIND...60MPH