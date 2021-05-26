Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clarke, Frederick, Warren by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 15:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clarke; Frederick; Warren The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Frederick County in northwestern Virginia Northern Warren County in northwestern Virginia Clarke County in northwestern Virginia * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 324 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Stephens City, or near Strasburg, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Millwood Pike, Berryville, Stephens City, Middletown, Boyce, Howellsville, White Post, Gaylord, Reliance, Armel, Briggs, Millwood, Nineveh, Bethel, Cedarville, Stringtown, Buckton and Greenwood. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov