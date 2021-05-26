Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clarke, Frederick, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 13:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Warren A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WARREN...NORTHEASTERN RAPPAHANNOCK AND NORTHWESTERN FAUQUIER COUNTIES At 334 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hume, or 11 miles southeast of Front Royal, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Linden, Hume, Chester Gap, Flint Hill, Washington, Huntly, Arco, Markham, Hackleys Crossroads, Cresthill and Orlean. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH